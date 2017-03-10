Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Celebrate New Affordable Rental Housing in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments will be celebrating the opening of new affordable housing in Cambridge on March 13, 2017.

Media are invited to join Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Kathryn McGarry, Member of Provincial Parliament for Cambridge on behalf of the Honourable Chris Ballard, Ontario's Minister of Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy. Region of Waterloo Councillor Geoff Lorentz and Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig will also be participating in the event.