Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Celebrate New Affordable Rental Housing in Kingston

KINGSTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments will be celebrating the opening of new affordable housing in Kingston on March 31, 2017.

Media are invited to join Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Sophie Kiwala, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Chris Ballard, Ontario's Minister of Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy. Liz Schell, Councillor for the City of Kingston, will also be participating in the event.