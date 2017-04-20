Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to celebrate new affordable rental housing in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments will be celebrating the opening of new affordable housing in Peterborough on April 21, 2017.

Media are invited to join Maryam Monsef, Member of Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Jeff Leal, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough, on behalf of the Honourable Chris Ballard, Ontario's Minister of Housing and Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy. Peterborough Mayor Daryl Bennett will also be participating in the event.