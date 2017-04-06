News Room
April 06, 2017 15:38 ET

Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make an Announcement Related to Nelson House

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments will make an announcement related to Nelson House.

The media are invited to join Anita Vandenbeld, Member of Parliament for Ottawa West--Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Honorable Helena Jaczek, Ministry of Community and Social Services, and councilors for the Region of Nepean.

Date: April 7, 2017
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Ben Franklin Place
Meeting Room 1A
101 Centrepointe Drive
Ottawa, ON

