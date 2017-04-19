Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make an Announcement Related to the North York Women's Shelter

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments will make an announcement related to the North York Women's Shelter.

The media are invited to join Michael Levitt, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Ministry of Community and Social Services.