News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Canada

Government of Canada
Government of Ontario

Government of Ontario

April 17, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make Social Housing Improvement Program Announcement

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments will make an announcement in Brantford related to the Social Housing Improvement Program.

The media are invited to join the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Ministry of Community and Social Services for the province of Ontario and a representative from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for the announcement.

Date: April 18, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Brantwood Community Services
25 Bell Lane
Brantford, ON
N3T 1E1

Contact Information

News Room
 