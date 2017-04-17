Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make Social Housing Improvement Program Announcement

April 17, 2017 10:00 ET
BRANTFORD, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments will make an announcement in Brantford related to the Social Housing Improvement Program.
The media are invited to join the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Ministry of Community and Social Services for the province of Ontario and a representative from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for the announcement.
Wilbur McLeanCMHC Public AffairsCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation416-218-3331wmclean@cmhc-schl.gc.caKristen TedescoCommunicationsMinistry of Community and Social Services416-325-5178Kristen.Tedesco@ontario.ca
