October 18, 2017 17:00 ET

Media Advisory: Hotel workers fight to save their good jobs from demolition

With a wave of re-development applications, Toronto's condo boom threatens hundreds of good jobs downtown

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) -

What: Please be advised that this Thursday, October 19th, hundreds of unionized hospitality workers and their supporters will rally in front of the Head Offices of KingSett Capital, part owners of the Courtyard by Marriott and Fairmont Royal York, then march to the Marriott Toronto City Centre Hotel. The action is part of a North America-wide day of action by the hospitality workers' union, UNITE HERE, involving more than forty cities across Canada and the US.

Where & When:

4:30pm - Gather at the south-west corner of Bay & Wellington
(211 Bay Street)
5:00pm - Rally in front of the Head Offices of KingSett Capital
(TD Bank Tower, 66 Wellington Street West, just west of Bay Street)
5:30pm - March to the Marriott Toronto City Centre
(March route TBD, ending at 1 Blue Jays Way)

