Media Advisory: Improvements to Affordable Housing in Grande Prairie Underway

April 04, 2017 13:48 ET
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - The Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in Grande Prairie.
Emilie GauduchonPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Duclos819-654-5546Emilie.Gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caTim ChuPress SecretaryAlberta Seniors and Housing780-293-8024Timothy.Chu@gov.ab.caRenee NatCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2963rnat@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds