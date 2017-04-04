News Room
April 04, 2017 13:48 ET

Media Advisory: Improvements to Affordable Housing in Grande Prairie Underway

The Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in Grande Prairie.

Date: April 5, 2017
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Heritage Lodge
10111-96 St.
Grande Prairie, AB

