Media Advisory: Improvements to Affordable Housing in Grande Prairie Underway

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - The Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in Grande Prairie.

Date: April 5, 2017 Time: 11:30 a.m. Location: Heritage Lodge 10111-96 St. Grande Prairie, AB