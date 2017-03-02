Media Advisory: Improvements to Affordable Housing in Red Deer Underway

March 02, 2017 15:37 ET
RED DEER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - The Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in Red Deer.
Renee NatCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2963rnat@cmhc-schl.gc.caTim ChuPress SecretaryAlberta Seniors and Housing780-293-8024Timothy.Chu@gov.ab.ca
