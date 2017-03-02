News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Alberta

Government of Alberta

March 02, 2017 15:37 ET

Media Advisory: Improvements to Affordable Housing in Red Deer Underway

RED DEER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - The Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in Red Deer.

Date: March 3, 2017
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Red Deer 1
3 Hepworth Close
Red Deer, AB

Contact Information

News Room
 