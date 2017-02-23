Media Advisory: Improvements to Seniors and Community Housing Coming to Medicine Hat

February 23, 2017 15:30 ET
MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Honourable Robert Wanner, the Speaker of the Alberta Legislative Assembly and MLA for Medicine Hat along with a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will participate in a funding announcement for renovations and repairs to affordable housing in Medicine Hat.
Renee NatCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2963rnat@cmhc-schl.gc.caTim ChuPress SecretaryAlberta Seniors and Housing780-293-8024Timothy.Chu@gov.ab.ca
