News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Alberta

Government of Alberta

February 23, 2017 15:30 ET

Media Advisory: Improvements to Seniors and Community Housing Coming to Medicine Hat

MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - The Honourable Robert Wanner, the Speaker of the Alberta Legislative Assembly and MLA for Medicine Hat along with a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will participate in a funding announcement for renovations and repairs to affordable housing in Medicine Hat.

Date: February 24, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Maranatha Villa
355 - 8 Street SE
Medicine Hat, AB

Contact Information

News Room
 