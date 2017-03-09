News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Alberta

March 09, 2017 14:48 ET

Media Advisory: Improvements to Seniors and Low-Income Housing in Lethbridge Underway

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Maria Fitzpatrick, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for Lethbridge -East and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in Lethbridge.

Date: March 10, 2017
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Garden View Lodge
751 First Avenue South
Lethbridge, AB

