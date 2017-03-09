Media Advisory: Improvements to Seniors and Low-Income Housing in Lethbridge Underway

March 09, 2017 14:48 ET
LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Maria Fitzpatrick, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for Lethbridge -East and a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in Lethbridge.
Renee NatCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2963rnat@cmhc-schl.gc.caTim ChuPress SecretaryAlberta Seniors and Housing780-293-8024Timothy.Chu@gov.ab.ca
