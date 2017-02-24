News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Alberta

Government of Alberta

February 24, 2017 17:00 ET

Media Advisory: Improvements to seniors' lodges in rural Alberta underway

CAMROSE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, will participate in a funding announcement for repairs and upgrades to affordable housing properties in rural Alberta.

Date: February 27, 2017
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Wild Rose Villa
4912 53 Street
Camrose, AB

Contact Information

News Room
 