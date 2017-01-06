Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

January 06, 2017 10:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Killarney Seniors Centre with the Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Suzanne Anton, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver-Fraserview; Acting Mayor Raymond Louie on behalf of Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson; and Park Board Vice-Chair Erin Shum on behalf of Chair Michael Wiebe.
