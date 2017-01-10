News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
Government of Saskatchewan

Government of Saskatchewan

January 10, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs.

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Saskatchewan Gallery
Saskatchewan Legislative Building
2405 Legislative Drive
Regina, Saskatchewan

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

News Room
 