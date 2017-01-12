Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
January 12, 2017 09:02 ET

BOUCTOUCHE AND MIRAMICHI, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure funding announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick.

The announcement is taking place in two locations as follows:

Date: Friday, January 13, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Guy-Richard Room
Bouctouche Town Hall
30 Evangeline Street
Bouctouche, New Brunswick
Date: Friday, January 13, 2017
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Boys and Girls Club
115 Maher St.
Miramichi, New Brunswick

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    brook.simpson@canada.ca

    Shawn Berry
    Communications
    Transportation and Infrastructure
    506-453-4138
    Shawn.Berry@gnb.ca

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca
    Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

