News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
Government of British Columbia

Government of British Columbia

January 19, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Alex Fraser Bridge with the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Scott Hamilton, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Delta North.

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Nordel Weigh Scale and Inspection
Station (off Highway 91)
8150 Nordel Way
Delta, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    brook.simpson@canada.ca

    Media Relations
    Government Communications and Public Engagement
    Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
    250-356-8241

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

News Room
 