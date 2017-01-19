Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

January 19, 2017 10:00 ET
DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Alex Fraser Bridge with the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Scott Hamilton, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Delta North.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caMedia RelationsGovernment Communications and Public EngagementMinistry of Transportation and Infrastructure250-356-8241Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
