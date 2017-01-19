News Room
January 19, 2017 10:30 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

CHIPMAN, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure funding announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick.

Date: Friday, January 20, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Heritage Centre
238 Main Street
Chipman, New Brunswick

