Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

January 19, 2017 10:30 ET
CHIPMAN, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure funding announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caBruce MacfarlaneCommunicationsRegional Development Corporation506-444-4377bruce.macfarlane@gnb.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds