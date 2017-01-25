Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

WEEDON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the region of Montréal; Luc Fortin, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for the Protection and Promotion of the French Language, and Minister responsible for the Estrie region; and the mayor of the municipality of Weedon, Richard Tanguay.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. Location: City Hall 520, 2nd Avenue (Route 112) Weedon, Quebec

