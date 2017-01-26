News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
City of North Vancouver

City of North Vancouver
Government of British Columbia

Government of British Columbia

January 26, 2017 11:55 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Highway 1 Lower Lynn Corridor project with Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North - Seymour, and Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia; Jane Thornthwaite, Member of the Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver-Seymour; and Richard Walton, Mayor of the District of North Vancouver.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Construction site located between
Keith Bridge and Lynn Creek Bridge
North Vancouver, BC
Parking:
Seylynn Community Centre
625 Mountain Hwy
North Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    Brook.Simpson@canada.ca

    Media Relations
    Government Communications and Public Engagement
    Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
    250-356-8241

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

News Room
 