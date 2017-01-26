Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
January 26, 2017 12:42 ET

SHAWINIGAN, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Julie Boulet, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the region of Montréal.

Also present will be Pierre Giguère, MNA for Saint-Maurice, Pierre-Michel Auger, MNA for Champlain, Marc H. Plante, MNA for Maskinongé, as well as the Mayor of the City of Shawinigan, Michel Angers.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2017
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Location: Shawinigan's City Hall
550 avenue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville
Shawinigan, Quebec

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    brook.simpson@canada.ca

    Marie-Eve Pelletier
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and
    Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and
    Minister responsible for the region of Montreal
    418 691-2050

    M. Francois Saint-Onge
    Director of Communications
    City of Shawinigan
    819 536-7200

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

