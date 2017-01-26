Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SHAWINIGAN, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Julie Boulet, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the region of Montréal.

Also present will be Pierre Giguère, MNA for Saint-Maurice, Pierre-Michel Auger, MNA for Champlain, Marc H. Plante, MNA for Maskinongé, as well as the Mayor of the City of Shawinigan, Michel Angers.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2017 Time: 8:30 a.m. Location: Shawinigan's City Hall 550 avenue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville Shawinigan, Quebec

