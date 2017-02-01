News Room
February 01, 2017 09:00 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a media availability with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Clark Somerville; the Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Sylvie Goneau; and Caryl Green, Mayor of Chelsea. They will provide an update on Government of Canada programs announced in Budget 2016.

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2017
Time: 9:15 a.m.
Location: House of Commons Foyer,
Centre Block
111 Wellington St.,
Ottawa, Ontario

Technical briefing:

Following the press briefing, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is inviting the media to attend a technical briefing via teleconference.

English

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Toll Free: 1-855-353-9183
Participant Passcode: 84759 #

French

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toll Free: 1-855-353-9283
Participant Passcode: 36608 #

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    brook.simpson@canada.ca

    Federation of Canadian Municipalities
    Maurice Gingues
    Media Relations Advisor
    613-907-6399
    mgingues@fcm.ca

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

