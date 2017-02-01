Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

February 01, 2017 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a media availability with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Clark Somerville; the Vice-President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Sylvie Goneau; and Caryl Green, Mayor of Chelsea. They will provide an update on Government of Canada programs announced in Budget 2016.
Technical briefing:
Following the press briefing, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is inviting the media to attend a technical briefing via teleconference.
English
French
