Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

February 03, 2017 14:00 ET
SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event. The announcement be attended by Mr. Jean Rioux, MP for Saint-Jean, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, and Ms. Lucie Charlebois, Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification, Mr. Laurent Lessard.
The Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Mr. Michel Fecteau will also participate in the event.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caBianca Boutin, Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister ofMinister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection,Public Health and Healthy Living, Ministerresponsible for the Monteregie region418 643-6980Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.caJosee SeguinMonteregie regionDepartment of Transport, Sustainable Mobility andTransport Electrification of Quebec450 698-3400 ext.389
