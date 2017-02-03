Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event. The announcement be attended by Mr. Jean Rioux, MP for Saint-Jean, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, and Ms. Lucie Charlebois, Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification, Mr. Laurent Lessard.

The Mayor of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Mr. Michel Fecteau will also participate in the event.

Date: Monday, February 6, 2017 Time: 8:30 a.m. Location: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu City Hall Council Chambers 188 Jacques-Cartier-Nord Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

