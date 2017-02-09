Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

February 09, 2017 12:00 ET
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation; and her Worship Linda Jeffrey, Mayor of Brampton.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caKimia GhorbanMinister's OfficeOntario Ministry of TransportationKimia.Ghorban@ontario.caNatalie StogdillMedia CoordinatorCity of Brampton905-874-3654natalie.stogdill@brampton.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds