February 10, 2017 11:17 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Grand Falls-Windsor Wastewater Treatment Facility with Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and Barry Manuel, Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor.

Date: Monday, February 13, 2017
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Grand Falls-Windsor Town Hall
5 High Street
Grand Falls-Windsor, NL

