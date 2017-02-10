Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
February 10, 2017 12:57 ET

GANDER, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the new Gander Wastewater Treatment Facility with Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cyril Abbott, Deputy Mayor of Gander.

Date: Monday, February 13, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Gander Town Hall
100 Elizabeth Drive
Gander, NL

