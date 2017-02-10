Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

February 10, 2017 12:57 ET
GANDER, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the new Gander Wastewater Treatment Facility with Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cyril Abbott, Deputy Mayor of Gander.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149Brook.Simpson@canada.caMichelle CannizzaroDirector of CommunicationsOffice of the Premier709-729-3960michellecannizzaro@gov.nl.caBrandon AnsteyCommunications OfficerTown of Gander709-651-5909banstey@gandercanada.comInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds