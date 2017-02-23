Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

MONTEBELLO, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister responsible for the region of Montréal; Alexandre Iracà, MNA for Papineau, on behalf of the Stéphanie Vallée, Minister of Justice, Minister responsible for the Outaouais region and MNA for Gatineau; and François Gauthier, acting mayor of Montebello.

Date: Friday, February 24, 2017 Time: 2:45 p.m. Location: Town Hall Council Chamber 550 rue Notre-Dame Montebello, Quebec

