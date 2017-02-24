Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

February 24, 2017 10:00 ET
WHITE CITY, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Christine Tell, Minister of Central Services; and officials from the WCRM158 Wastewater Management Authority.
