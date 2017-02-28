Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

MIRAMICHI, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the New Brunswick Anderson Bridge with Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for MiramichiΓÇÆGrand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Bill Fraser, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Northern and Miramichi Funds; and Lisa Harris, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Time: 3:00 p.m. Location: Knights of Columbus Hall 345 Campbell Street Miramichi, New Brunswick

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng