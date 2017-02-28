Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

February 28, 2017 17:00 ET
MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Harrisville Boulevard interchange on Route 15 with Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Treasury Board President, Roger Melanson.
