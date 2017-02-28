Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; François Blais, Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; and Jean-Luc Fortin, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Town Hall (Council chambers) 9336 Royale Ave. Saint-Anne-de-Beaupré, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng