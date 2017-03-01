Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
March 01, 2017 11:30 ET

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Highway 102 Aerotech connector with Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Horne, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2017
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Wellington-Fletcher Lake Fire Hall
4132 Highway 2
Wellington, Nova Scotia

