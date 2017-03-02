Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 02, 2017 12:22 ET
SAYABEC, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jean D'Amour, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; and Danielle Marcoux, Mayor of Sayabec.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149Brook.Simpson@canada.caMarie-Eve PelletierPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Municipal Affairs andLand Occupancy, Minister of Public Security andMinister responsible for the region of Montreal418-691-2050Marc LapointePress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Maritime Affairs andMinister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region418-691-5650Francis OuelletManaging DirectorMunicipality of Sayabec418 536-5440Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds