News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
Government of Quebec

Government of Quebec

March 02, 2017 12:22 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SAYABEC, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia (Quebec), on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jean D'Amour, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; and Danielle Marcoux, Mayor of Sayabec.

Date: Friday, March 3, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Sayabec Community Centre
6 Keable Street
Sayabec, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    Brook.Simpson@canada.ca

    Marie-Eve Pelletier
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and
    Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and
    Minister responsible for the region of Montreal
    418-691-2050

    Marc Lapointe
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and
    Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region
    418-691-5650

    Francis Ouellet
    Managing Director
    Municipality of Sayabec
    418 536-5440

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

News Room
 