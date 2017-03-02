News Room
March 02, 2017 12:26 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

ST. PETER'S, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Trunk 4 Rehabilitation with Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Michel Samson, Minister of Energy, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Date: Friday, March 3, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: St. Peter's Fire Hall
22 Toulouse Street
St. Peter's, Nova Scotia

