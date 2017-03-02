News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
City of St. John's

City of St. John's
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

March 02, 2017 13:14 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dale Kirby, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and MHA for the District of Mount Scio; Dennis O'Keefe, Mayor of the City of St. John's; and Councillor Wally Collins, Chair of the City of St. John's Transportation Committee.

Date: Friday, March 3, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Metrobus
25 Messenger Drive
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

News Room
 