Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

MAPLE RIDGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding an upcoming safety improvement project for Highway 7 through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Doug Bing, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for B.C.

Date: Friday, March 3, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. PST Location: In front of the PetroCan/7-11 at the corner of the Haney Bypass and Highway 7 Maple Ridge, British Columbia

Driving directions:

From the west: Follow Highway 7 to the Haney Bypass and continue straight through the intersection at Highway 7 to Kanaka Way to park. The site is across Hwy 7 at the PetroCan/7-11 on the corner.

From the east: Follow Highway 7 to Kanaka Way, turn right and park. The site is across Hwy 7 at the PetroCan/7-11 on the corner.

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng