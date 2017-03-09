News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
Port of Vancouver

Port of Vancouver
Tsawwassen First Nation

Tsawwassen First Nation
Government of British Columbia

Government of British Columbia

March 09, 2017 13:00 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event about major transportation infrastructure improvements south of the Fraser River, through Surrey and Delta with the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Scott Hamilton, MLA for Delta North, on behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia; Robin Silvester, President and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority; and Bryce Williams, Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation.

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m. PST
Location: Weigh Station Area
8100 Nordel Way
Delta, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Media Contact
    Government Communications and Public Engagement
    Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
    250-356-8241

    Danielle Jang
    Media Relations and Government Affairs Advisor
    Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
    604-340-8617
    danielle.jang@portvancouver.com

    Andrea Jacobs
    Tsawwassen First Nation
    604-928-0879

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

News Room
 