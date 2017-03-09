Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 09, 2017 16:00 ET
NEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Surrey Central Station with Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport, Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for TransLink; Kevin Desmond, CEO of TransLink; and Councillor Dave Woods, on behalf of Linda Hepner, Mayor of Surrey.
Media RelationsTransport Canada, Ottawa613-993-0055media@tc.gc.caMedia RelationsMinistry of Community, Sport and CulturalDevelopment and Ministry Responsible forTransLink250-361-6839TransLink Media Relations778-375-7788media@translink.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.caFollow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
