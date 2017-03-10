News Room
Infrastructure Canada
Government of Nova Scotia

March 10, 2017 09:54 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

ELMSDALE, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Scott Brison, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants and President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Margaret Miller, Minister of Environment for Nova Scotia and MLA for Hants East.

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Maitland Township Room
Lloyd Matheson Centre
15 Commerce Court
Elmsdale, Nova Scotia

