Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 10, 2017 12:41 ET
MONT-JOLI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Jean D'Amour, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Marc LapointePress SecretaryOffice of the Minister responsible for Maritime Affairs418-691-5650Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds