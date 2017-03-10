Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with David Lametti, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Jean D'Amour, Minister responsible for Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017 Time: 2:15 p.m. Location: Rimouski Town Hall 205, avenue de la Cathédrale Rimouski, Québec

