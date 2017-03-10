Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

ROBERVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding with the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Philippe Couillard, Premier of Quebec, Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and Member of the National Assembly for Roberval.

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017 Time: 9:45 a.m. Location: Centre sportif Benoît-Levesque (on the ice rink) 345 Boulevard de la Jeunesse Roberval, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng