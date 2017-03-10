Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 10, 2017 15:45 ET
PITT MEADOWS, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement regarding infrastructure projects to be funded under the Small Communities Fund, with the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Doug Bing, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, on behalf of the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; and John Becker, Mayor of Pitt Meadows.
Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.caMedia RelationsMinistry of Transportation and Infrastructure250 356-8241Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development250-356-6334Carolyn BaldridgeManager of Communications and Community EngagementCity of Pitt Meadows604-460-6704
