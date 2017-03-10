Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
March 10, 2017 15:45 ET

PITT MEADOWS, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement regarding infrastructure projects to be funded under the Small Communities Fund, with the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Doug Bing, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, on behalf of the Honourable Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; and John Becker, Mayor of Pitt Meadows.

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Location: The Meadow Room
Pitt Meadows City Hall
12007 Harris Road
Pitt Meadows, British Columbia

  • Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

    Media Relations
    Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
    250 356-8241

    Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development
    250-356-6334

    Carolyn Baldridge
    Manager of Communications and Community Engagement
    City of Pitt Meadows
    604-460-6704

