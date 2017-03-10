Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement regarding the Lions Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant with Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; Greg Moore, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors and Mayor, City of Port Coquitlam; and Darrell Mussatto, Chair of Metro Vancouver's Utilities Committee and Mayor, City of North Vancouver.

Date: March 11, 2017 Time: 10:30 a.m. PST Location: Metro Vancouver Head Office 4330 Kingsway Burnaby, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng