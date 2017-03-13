Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 13, 2017 12:08 ET
NORTH BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and his Worship Al McDonald, Mayor of the City of North Bay.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Andrea ErnesaksMinister's OfficeOntario Ministry of TransportationAndrea.Ernesaks@ontario.caJaclyn BucikCommunicationsCity of North Bay705-474-0626 ext. 2522Jaclyn.Bucik@cityofnorthbay.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds