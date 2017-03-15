Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 15, 2017 10:00 ET
KITCHENER, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Daiene Vernile, Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation; and Tom Galloway, Regional Councillor and Chair, Planning and Works Committee.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caAndrea ErnesaksMinister's OfficeOntario Ministry of TransportationAndrea.Ernesaks@ontario.caBryan StortzDirector of Corporate CommunicationsRegion of Waterloo519-575-4408Bstortz@regionofwaterloo.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca
