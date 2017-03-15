News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
Government of Ontario

Government of Ontario
Region of Waterloo

Region of Waterloo

March 15, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

KITCHENER, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Daiene Vernile, Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation; and Tom Galloway, Regional Councillor and Chair, Planning and Works Committee.

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Region of Waterloo Administrative
Headquarters
150 Frederick Street
Kitchener, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

News Room
 