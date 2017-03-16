News Room
Infrastructure Canada

March 16, 2017 10:02 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

SAINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dominique Vien, Minister responsible for Labour, Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region, and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Bellechasse; on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; and Denise Dulac, Mayor of Sainte-Claire.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Sainte-Claire Sport and Cultural Complex
Roger-Morissette room
160 rue de l'Église
Sainte-Claire, Quebec

Contact Information

  • Brook Simpson
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    613-219-0149
    Brook.Simpson@canada.ca

    Florent Tanlet
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister responsible for Labour and
    Minister responsible for the Chaudiere-Appalaches region
    418-643-7623

    Marie-Eve Pelletier
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and
    Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and
    Minister responsible for the region of Montreal
    418-691-2050

    Dany Fournier
    Director General
    Municipality of Sainte-Claire
    418-883-3314

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

