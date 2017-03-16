Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 16, 2017 10:02 ET
SAINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dominique Vien, Minister responsible for Labour, Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region, and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Bellechasse; on behalf of Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montreal region; and Denise Dulac, Mayor of Sainte-Claire.
Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149Brook.Simpson@canada.caFlorent TanletPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister responsible for Labour andMinister responsible for the Chaudiere-Appalaches region418-643-7623Marie-Eve PelletierPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Municipal Affairs andLand Occupancy, Minister of Public Security andMinister responsible for the region of Montreal418-691-2050Dany FournierDirector GeneralMunicipality of Sainte-Claire418-883-3314Infrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds