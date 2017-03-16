News Room
Infrastructure Canada

Infrastructure Canada
Government of British Columbia

Government of British Columbia
City of Port Coquitlam

City of Port Coquitlam
UBCM

UBCM

March 16, 2017 13:30 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

PORT COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex with Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Linda Reimer, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Port Moody-Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; Wendy Booth, 1st Vice-President for the Union of BC Municipalities; and Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017
Time: 10:30 a.m. PST
Location: Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex
2150 Wilson Avenue
Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng

Contact Information

  • Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development
    250 356-6334

    Paul Taylor
    Director of Communications
    UBCM
    250-356-2938

    Pardeep Purewal
    Manager of Communications
    City of Port Coquitlam
    604-927-5335
    purewalp@portcoquitlam.ca

    Infrastructure Canada
    613-960-9251
    Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
    media@infc.gc.ca

News Room
 