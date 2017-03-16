Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

PORT COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex with Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Linda Reimer, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Port Moody-Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; Wendy Booth, 1st Vice-President for the Union of BC Municipalities; and Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017 Time: 10:30 a.m. PST Location: Port Coquitlam Recreation Complex 2150 Wilson Avenue Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter at @INFC_eng