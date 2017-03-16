Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 16, 2017 13:40 ET
BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour; the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; and Colleen Jordan, Councillor for the City of Burnaby.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149Brook.Simpson@Canada.caMinistry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development250-356-6334Office of the MayorBurnaby, BC604-294-7340mayor@burnaby.caInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca
