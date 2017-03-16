Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
March 16, 2017 13:40 ET

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour; the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development; and Colleen Jordan, Councillor for the City of Burnaby.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2017
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Location: Burnaby City Hall
4949 Canada Way
Burnaby, British Columbia

