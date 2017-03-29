Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

News Room
March 29, 2017 11:30 ET

LANGDALE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding BC ferry projects, with Pam Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jordan Sturdy, Member of the Legislative Assembly for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky; and Mark Collins, BC Ferries in-coming President and CEO.

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017
Time: 10:30 a.m. (PDT)
Location: Langdale Ferry Terminal
1376 Port Mellon Highway
Langdale, British Columbia

