Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 29, 2017 11:30 ET
LANGDALE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding BC ferry projects, with Pam Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jordan Sturdy, Member of the Legislative Assembly for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky; and Mark Collins, BC Ferries in-coming President and CEO.
Brook SimpsonPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities613-219-0149brook.simpson@canada.caMedia RelationsGovernment Communications and Public EngagementMinistry of Transportation and Infrastructure250-356-8241Deborah MarshallExecutive Director, Public AffairsBC Ferries250-978-1267deborah.marshall@bcferries.comInfrastructure Canada613-960-9251Toll free: 1-877-250-7154media@infc.gc.ca
