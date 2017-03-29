News Room
Infrastructure Canada
Government of Saskatchewan

March 29, 2017 14:42 ET

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement regarding Saskatchewan highways with the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and the Honourable David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure.

Date: Friday, March 31 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Finning Canada
2360 Pasqua Street North
Regina, Saskatchewan

