Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

March 29, 2017 14:42 ET
REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement regarding Saskatchewan highways with the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and the Honourable David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure.
